The Valley City Saints got a walkoff win over Carrington in the third place game of the North Dakota State Class AA Amateur Baseball tournament Sunday afternoon at Jack Brown Stadium in Jamestown. It concluded a 2-1 tourney for the Saints as they ended the season with a 9-8 overall record.
Game 1 - Valley City 5,
Cass County 2
Valley City scored four runs in the bottom of the third and David Whitaker held the Catfish to two unearned runs over seven innings as the Saints defeated Cass County 5-2 in the quarterfinals of the North Dakota State Class AA Amateur Baseball Tournament Friday afternoon at Jack Brown Stadium in Jamestown.
The Saints scored four times in the bottom of the third on just one hit and they were helped out by two Catfish errors and three walks by Cass County starter Tyler Kliniske. Carlos Turpo got the scoring started with a double, scoring Grady Kargas who led off the inning with a walk and stolen base. Gavin Wright reached on an error. Turpo came in to score when Kliniske uncorked two wild pitches. Wright and Dustin Mertz, who walked, came in to score on an error to make it 4-0 Saints.
The Catfish got two runs back in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Martin Ausk, Landon Piehl and Nick Holm all singled. Ausk scored when Holm’s single got by left fielder Kargas. Piehl scored when Kenny Hodem reached on an error by third baseman Seth Soderholm to cut the Saints lead in half at 4-2.
Valley City got an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Will Hough, Andrew Schaan and Grady Kargas all singled to start the inning. Hough came in to score on Gavin Wright’s base hit with one out.
That was more than enough for Saints starter David Whitaker. The right-hander allowed seven hits and two unearned runs in seven innings. He walked one and struck out three.
Seven different Saints had hits. Turpo, Wright, Jake Miller, Jesse Johnson, Hough, Schaan and Kargas. Turpo and Wright each had an rbi.
Saturday - Semifinals -
Enderlin 4, Valley City 0
The Saints ran into a tough left-hander in the semifinals. Kalton Agnes of Enderlin held the Saints to just three hits over his seven innings. He walked two and struck out seven, including the last four batters he faced.
The Indies scored a single run in the fourth. Neil Roesler singled, scoring Trenton Duscherer. They added a run in the sixth on Zach Michaelson’s run-scoring single. The Indies tacked on two more runs in the seventh. Thomas Lindgren scored on a wild pitch and Jacob Roesler scored on Derrick Lyons’ single.
The Saints had their chances against Agnes. They left six runners stranded, four in scoring position. Valley City had runners at first and second and one out in the first and third innings, but could not push across a run.
In the sixth, with the score 2-0 Enderlin, Jake Miller led off the inning by reaching on an error. Third baseman Lyons misplayed Miller’s ground ball, then threw wildly to first which allowed Miller to go all the way to third. But Agnes struck out Dustin Mertz. Seth Soderholm popped out to first and Jesse Johnson struck out to end the threat.
Agnes struck out the side in the seventh to send the Indies into the championship game where they lost 7-3 to the Jamestown Tarnos.
Carlos Turpo, Jesse Johnson and Andrew Schaan had the hits for Valley City. Mertz took the loss. He allowed six hits, four runs, two earned in six innings. He walked two and struck out two.
Sunday - Third Place Game -
Valley City 6, Carrington 5 F/11
Grady Kargas singled in Andrew Schaan with two out in the bottom of the eleventh inning leading the Valley City Saints to a 6-5 win over the Carrington Redbirds to claim third place at state Class AA tourney Sunday in Jamestown.
Carrington jumped out to a 3-0 lead after its first three turns at bat.. Brian Rice singled, scoring Hayden Brown with two out in the first to start the scoring. Brady Anderson singled, scoring Tim Raanum with two out in the second for the 2-0 lead. Peter Henson singled, scoring Rice with one out in the third to make it 3-0.
Valley City got on the board in the bottom of the third. With one out, Kargas singled and stole second. He came in to score on Carlos Turpo’s single. Turpo scored on Gavin Wright’s sacrifice fly to right to cut the Redbirds lead to 3-2.
The Redbirds took a 4-2 lead in the fourth when Hayden Brown scored on a wild pitch.
The Saints got that run back in the bottom of the fourth. Dustin Mertz led off the inning with a single, then eventually came around to score on an error by Redbirds catcher Isaac Mimmong to make it 4-3 Carrington.
Valley City tied the game at 4 in the fifth inning. With two outs, Turpo singled, stole second and third. He would score when Jake Miller reached on an error by Carrington third baseman Peter Henson.
Carrington took the lead back in the top of the seventh. With two out again, three out of their five runs were scored with two out, Kyle Leapold singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a ground out, then scored on Brian Rice’s single to make it 5-4 Redbirds.
But the Saints would come back and tie the game up in the bottom of the seventh. With the bases loaded and one out, Seth Soderholm flew out to left field. Turpo, who singled to lead off the inning, came in to score the tying run. But Andrew Schaan struck out to end the threat.
The Redbirds had their chances in extra innings. They had the bases loaded with two out in the eighth, but Saints starter David Whitaker struck out Leapold to end that threat. They would get runners at first and second with one out in the eleventh, but could not score.
Valley City State University Viking Jayden Shipmen came in to pitch for Carrington and set the Saints down in order in the eighth, ninth and tenth innings.
In the bottom of the eleventh, Andrew Schaan started the inning at second base per the international tiebreaker rules. He was bunted over to third by Braxton Jorissen. Colter Soderholm struck out before Karges sent the Saints fans home happy with the base hit to score Schaan for the 6-5 final.
Carrington out hit the Saints 10-8, but the Redbirds left 11 runners on base. Carlos Turpo was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and an rbi. Andrew Schaan and Grady Kargas were both 2 for 5 with a run scored and Kargas had the game winning rbi. Gavin Wright and Dustin Mertz were both 1 for 4. Wright had an rbi and Mertz scored a run.
One state tournament side note, Valley City native Tom Paulson, who plays for the Fargo Mets, wrapped up his career in the seventh place game where he played all nine positions.