Saints Vs Catfish

The Cass County Catfish scored three runs in the sixth to break a 6-6 tie on the way to a 9-8 win over the Valley City Saints in the regular season finale for the Saints Wednesday night in Casselton in a game that saw more traffic on the base paths than downtown Fargo at 5:00 on a Friday afternoon.

Between the two teams there were 20 hits, 21 walks, four errors and two hit batsmen.

