The Cass County Catfish scored three runs in the sixth to break a 6-6 tie on the way to a 9-8 win over the Valley City Saints in the regular season finale for the Saints Wednesday night in Casselton in a game that saw more traffic on the base paths than downtown Fargo at 5:00 on a Friday afternoon.
Between the two teams there were 20 hits, 21 walks, four errors and two hit batsmen.
Both teams wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Valley City scored two in the top of the first while the Catfish scored three in the bottom half of the first.
In the top of the first, Dustin Mertz would give the Saints the early lead with a two-run double. Dre Schaan and Jake Miller scored. Both singled with one out.
Cass County would come back to take the lead in the bottom of the first. Kenny Hodem scored on Travis Jones’ sacrifice fly. Mitch Scheer scored on a wild pitch and Tyler Kliniske scored on Martin Ausk’s double for a 3-2 Catfish lead.
The Saints would tie the game up at 3 when Mertz doubled with two out, scoring Schaan who had singled.
Valley City took the lead back with three runs in the fourth. Braxton Jorissen walked to start the inning. Will Hough tripled to left center field, scoring Jorissen to give the Saints a 4-3 lead. With two out, Grady Kargas walked, Schaan singled in Hough and Miller doubled in Kargas for a 6-3 Saints lead.
The Catfish began chipping away at the lead in the bottom of the fourth. A two-out, bases-loaded walk to Casey Smith scored Garrett Prante to make it 6-4 Saints.
Cass County tied the game with two runs in the fifth. Ausk’s rbi double scored Jones and Nate Holm drew a bases loaded walk to score Kliniske to tie the game at 6.
The Catfish took the lead for good in the sixth inning. Scheer scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-6. With runners at second and third, Kameron Parker reached on an infield single, scoring Jones to make it 8-6. K Hodem drew a bases loaded walk, scoring Kliniske for a 9-6 Catfish lead.
Valley got a run back in the top of the seventh when Dustin Mertz deposited a Kliniske pitch over the center field fence for a solo home run to cut the lead to 9-7.
The Saints would add another run in the top of the ninth. Mertz led off the inning with a walk. He moved to second on a wild pitch, then stole third. Seth Soderholm walked. Soderholm then got caught in a run down between first and second just long enough for Mertz to score to make it 9-8. The Saints would get the tying run to third, but Will Hough was stranded there to end the game.
Valley City ends the regular season at 7-7. They will get a chance at redemption on Friday August 12th when the same two teams meet in the quarterfinals of the State Class AA Amatuer Baseball Tournament in Jamestown. The two teams will play the third game of the day with a 4pm start time at Jack Brown Stadium.