The Royals travelled to Fargo to face off against the Kindred Vikings in the first round of the East Region Tournament. The Royals were able to win 5-3 over the Vikings after a close matchup. Jacob Johnson pitched the entirety of the game only giving up three runs and pitching over 100 pitches by the end of the game. Johnson also pitched his last three innings with three batters up and three batters down with two innings being ten or under in pitch count.
Read the full story in your Friday, July 31st Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com