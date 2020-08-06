The Valley City Royals played their first game in the State Tournament against the number one team in the west, the Jamestown Eagles. The Royals were able to win 7-4 with 11 hits and no errors. Jacob Johnson pitched for the first six innings only allowing one run in the bottom of the fourth. Corey Nelson and Braxton Jorrisen then pitched in the bottom of the seventh to finish out the game. Valley City is now advanced on to the next round of the tournament where they will face off against the Bismarck Caps.
