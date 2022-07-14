Kindred had one big inning but it was more than enough as the Vikings took game one 8-3. Ethan Miller pitched a complete game and the offense did just enough as the Royals won the nightcap 2-1
Game 1 - Kindred 8, Valley City 3
For five innings, game one was a pitchers duel between Adam Bitz of Valley City and Matt Pearson from Kindred.
The game was scoreless until the Royals broke the ice with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. After Pearson struck out the first two batters in the inning, Broden Muske single, ending a streak of eight batters retired in a row by Pearson. Max Mehus walked and Joe Cummings reached on an error to load the bases. Kai Kringlie was hit in the ankle with a 1-2 pitch to score Muske and give the Royals a 1-0 lead.
Both pitchers retired the sides in order in the fifth. But then Kindred sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight runs on nine hits in the top of the sixth. Carter Schmitz scored the first run when he came in on a double by Nick Thompson. Jack Packer followed that with a double of his own to score Thompson. Lukas Klabunde tripled, scoring Packer to make it 3-1. Jeremiah Dockter brought in Klabunde with a sacrifice fly. The three straight hits brought in two more runs. Jorgan Swenson singled, scoring Connor Rolland who was running for Max Opgrand who doubled. Masen Allmaras singled, scoring Swenson to make it 6-1 Vikings. Schmitz singled, scoring Allmaras and Thompson got his second rbi of the inning when he singled, scoring Pearson for an 8-1 Kindred lead.
Valley City got a couple of runs back in the bottom of the sixth. Adam Bitz drew a bases loaded walk, scoring Muske. Ethan Miller then singled, scoring Max Mehus to make the final tally 8-3.
Mehus was 2 for 3 with a run for Valley City. Miller and Devyn Thornton were 2 for 4. Miller had an rbi. Joe Cummings was 1 for 3 and Muske was 1 for 4 with two runs scored. Kringlie and Bitz had the other rbi for the Royals.
Game 2 - Valley City 2, Kindred 1
Game two was a pitchers duel from beginning to end. Of the three runs scored in the game, none were earned.
Kindred scored their run in the first, when Nick Thompson singled, scoring Masen Allmaras with two out.
The Royals came back with two in the bottom of the second. With one out and the bases loaded, Ethan Miller hit a ground ball to third baseman Klabunde who forced out Robert Fischer, but his throw to first was too late to get Miller. On the play, Zach Sykora scored to tie the game at 1. Braxton Jorissen singled, scoring Adam Bitz to give the Royals the 2-1 lead. That was all the support that Ethan Miller needed.
The right hander kept getting out of jams as the Vikings collected eight hits but Miller stranded seven runners on base, five in scoring position. He also got help from his defense. With Valley City leading 2-1, Matt Pearson led off the third with a triple. Miller got Carter Schmitz to pop out to second baseman Carver Pederson for the first out. Nick Thompson flew out to left fielder Robert Fischer. Pearson tagged and tried to score, but Fischer threw a perfect one hop strike to catcher Joe Cummings who blocked the plate and tagged Pearson for the third out of the inning, preserving the Royals lead.
Miller allowed those eight in seven innings. The one run was unearned and he walked one and struck out five. He retired the last six batters in a row.
The Royals had four hits off Thompson. Braxton Jorissen, Devyn Thornton and Max Mehus were all 1 for 2. Fischer was 1 for 3. Miller and Jorissen had the rbi.
Valley City is now 21-13 overall and 11-7 in the East Region. They will host the West Fargo Vets Thursday night in another key East Region doubleheader. First pitch at 5pm at Charlie Brown Memorial Field.