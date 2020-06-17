On Monday night, the Valley City Royals travelled to take on Wahpeton. The Royals were able to end the game early by winning 18-4 by the bottom of the fifth inning. This was the Royals second time facing off against Wahpeton, both times ending the game early by the end of the fifth inning.
Alex Thornton started off pitching for the Valley City defense and did well keeping Wahpeton at bay after allowing three runs to be scored.
