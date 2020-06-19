Last Tuesday, the Valley City Royals hosted two league games against the Fargo Bombers. The Royals defeated the Bombers 5-0 and 13-3 respectively. Easton Hesch pitched for the Royals the second game only allowing one run in three separate innings. This enabled the Royal offense to score ten more runs than the Bombers ending the game at the end of the fifth inning.
To start off the bottom of the first inning, Avery Bennefeld hit a triple. To bring him home, Grady Karges hit a sacrifice groundout for the first run of the game. To end the inning, Jacob Johnson was walked and stole second, Mitchel Taylor hit a line drive to the short stop, and Alex Thornton hit a groundout.
Riley Gerhardt started off the bottom of the second by getting walked with Austyn Thornton courtesy running. Thornton would then get on third on a balk with Tate Sufficool striking out shortly after. Devin Thornton was then walked with Corey Nelson hitting a single to bring in Austyn Thornton. Avery Bennefeld was then hit by a pitch to get loaded bases. Grady Karges then hit a single to bring in Devin Thornton. Jacob Johnson then hit a grounder between second and third and was thrown to second to get Karges out.
