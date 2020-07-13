On Friday night, the Royals hosted two games against the Fairfield/Hankinson/Litchfield (or FHL) team. The Royals had a slow but steady start in the beginning of the first game tying it up 3-3 at the end of the fourth inning. The Royals then obtained a total of 12 runs in the next two innings to end the game 16-5. Alex Thornton pitched for the Royals allowing no runs to be scored until the third inning. Cayden Loyd was then put in to pitch until he gave up one run in the fifth. Braxton Jorrisen then finished out the game with one run scored stopping the FHL offense at five runs and allowing the Royal offense to end the game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Read the full story in your Monday, July 13th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.