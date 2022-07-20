Valley City used strong pitching and timely hitting in picking up two crucial wins over Fargo Post 400 Comets Monday Night at Charlie Brown Memorial Field. In game one, the Royals had two big innings that were enough in a 7-3 win. Adam Bitz allowed just three hits in four innings in a game shortened by rain as the Royals took the nightcap 11-2.
Game 1 - Valley City 7, Fargo Comets 3
The Royals struck first in the opener with three runs in the second inning. Max Mehus singled, scoring Broden Muske who led off the inning with a double. Robert Fischer reached on a bunt single. When the throw got by the Comets first baseman, courtesy runner Zach Sykora came in to score to make it 2-0. With two outs and the bases loaded, Mehus scored on a wild pitch to give the Royals a 3-0 lead.
Fargo would get a run back in the third when Joe Gould scored on Matt Nelson’s ground out to cut the Royals lead to 3-1.
The Comets added another run in the fourth when Ryne Ortez hit a sacrifice f;y to center, scoring Alex Cossette to make it 3-2 Royals.
Valley City countered that with a four run fourth. With the bases loaded and one out, Gavin Gerhardt reached when Comets pitcher Cossette could not handle a slow roller on the third base side of the mound. Robert Fischer, who led off the inning with a single, scored to make it 4-2 Valley City. Devyn Thornton drew a bases loaded walk to make it 5-2 Valley City. With the bases still loaded and two outs. Joe Cumming walked, scoring Braxton Jorissen for a 6-2 Royals lead. Max Mehus singled in Gerhardt to make it 7-2.
Fargo got its final run in the sixth when Blake Chase singled in Cossette who doubled.
Mehus and Fischer were both 2 for 3. Mehus scored once and drove in two. Fischer scored once and drove in one. Thornton and Bitz were both 1 for 3. Bitz scored a run, Thornton drove in a run. Muske was 1 for 4 and scored once.
Thornton got the win on the mound. He allowed four hits and two runs in four innings of relief. He walked two and fanned six. Ethan Miller started the game and allowed two hits and one run in three innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
