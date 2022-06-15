Game 1 - Valley City 9, West Fargo 6
West Fargo struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning with a walk, ground out and single.
Valley City tied the game in the top of the third. Ethan Miller walked, then with one out, Gavin Gerhardt hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Miller to tie the game at 1.
West Fargo took the lead back in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly to take a 2-1 lead. The Aces would add two more runs in the bottom of the fourth both coming with two out.
Valley City got to within one run in the top of the fifth. With two out and Miller at second, Gerhardt doubled to center to score Miller. Gerhardt would move to third on a passed ball and then scored on a passed ball on the next pitch to cut the lead to 4-3.
The Aces would get those two runs back in the bottom of the fifth to back up three at 6-3.
The Royals came back with a run in the top of the sixth when Adam Bitz brought home Max Mehus with a sacrifice fly.
In the top of the seventh, with one out and the bases loaded, Adam Bitz doubled, scoring courtesy runner Zach Sykora and Joe Cummings to tie the game at 6. Ethan Miller was hit by a pitch to reload the bases for Braxton Jorissen. Jorissen would walk, scoring Kai Kringlie giving the Royals the lead at 7-6 and keep the bases loaded. Gerhardt doubled to right, bringing in Espen Kunze and Ethan Miller. Jorissen was thrown out trying to reach third. Broden Muske popped out to end the inning.
Adam Bitz came on in relief of Braxton Jorissen in the bottom of the seventh and retired the Aces in order to pick up the save.
Gerhardt led the Valley City offense going 2 for 5 with four rbi. Ethan Miller, Jorissen, Max Mehus, Kai Kringlie and Bitz all had one hit. Bitz drove in three runs and Miller scored three times.
Game 2 - Valley City 2, West Fargo 0
Neither team could get anything going against the opposing pitchers through the first five innings.
Leyton Hofland allowed just two Royals hits in the first five innings. At one point he retired seven batters in a row. Valley City did load the bases with two outs in the fifth, but could not get anyone home.
For the Royals, Max Mehus allowed five hits and walked two but was able to get out of numerous jams. The Aces loaded the bases in the first with two out, but Mehus got out of that inning without any damage. Mehus yielded a single in the second but again, no runs. The Aces got two runners on in the third but no runs. They would get a runner as far as third in the fifth but Mehus snuffed out that rally.
The Royals finally broke through in the sixth. Gavin Gerhardt led off with a walk. He went all the way around to third on a wild pitch. He then scored on a ground out by Devyn Thornton for a 1-0 Valley City lead.
West Fargo would threaten again in the sixth getting two runners on against Mehus. But reliever Adam Bitz came on to record the third out without any damage done.
Valley City would add some insurance in the top of the seventh. With two out and nobody on, Adam Bitz singled, Ethan Miller walked, Braxton Jorissen singled and Gavin Gerhardt walked to score Bitz for a 2--0 Royals lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Aces got a leadoff single from Landon Troftgruben against Adam Bitz. But Bitz would get a line out, fielder's choice and a strikeout to end the inning and complete the sweep for the Royals.
Mehus got the win going 5 2/3 shutout innings. He allowed six hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Bitz got the last four outs and allowed one hit with a strikeout for his second save of the night.
Bitz was also the hitting hero going 2 for 3 with a run scored. Jorissen and Gerhardt had a hit apiece. Gerhardt and Devyn Thornton drove in the runs.
Valley City is now 7-3 on the year. They will travel to Wahpeton on Friday for a doubleheader.