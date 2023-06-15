Royals split with Kindred on the road

Valley City wrapped up a season opening six game road trip with a doubleheader in Kindred. The Royals split with the Vikings, losing 10-4 and winning 9-7 in eleven innings.
Game 1: Kindred 10, Valley City 4
The Vikings got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the first when Jack Wold grounded out, scoring Masen Allmaras who singled to lead off the inning.
Valley City would tie it at 1 in the top of the second inning. With two out, Bryson Heck walked, Gavin Gerhardt singled to move Heck to third. On the first pitch to Max Mehus, Gerhardt stole second, on the play, Heck came in when the throw to the catcher got away. Gerhardt moved to third but was stranded there.
Kindred got the lead back with runs in the bottom of the third. With one out and the bases loaded, Graham Glasoe doubled to left center field, scoring Nick Thompson and Kylan Swenson to make it 3-1 Vikings.
Valley City got a run back in the top of the fourth when Corbyn Powell led off the inning with his first career Legion home run. Powell sent the first pitch of the inning over the center field fence to make it 3-2 Kindred.
The Royals would take the lead in the top of the fifth with two runs. After Max Mehus and Broden Muske singled to start the inning, Jack Samuelson reached on an infield hit, scoring Mehus to tie the game at 3. Will Schwehr sacrificed the runners to second and third. Then with two out, Powell singled to left, scoring courtesy runner Trevor Fetsch to make it 4-3 Valley City.
Kindred would tie the game at 4 with a run in the bottom of the fifth. With two out a runner at second, Xander Rath reached on an error, scoring Jack Packer to make it a 4-4 game.
Nick Thompson would give the Vikings the lead back in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run home run over the left field fence, scoring Jack Wold who led off the inning with a double. Jeremiah Dockter would double, chasing Mehus and brought on Will Schwehr in relief. Swenson tried to sacrifice Dockter to third, but Schwehr’s throw to first was high and allowed Dockter to score and Swenson took second on the error. With runners at first and third and still only one out, Rath singled on Swenson to make it 8-4 Kindred. Glasoe scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-4 Vikings. Rath would score on a passed ball to make it 10-4 Kindred and that was the score heading into the seventh inning.
Valley City got a runner as far as second in the seventh but that was it.
For the Royals. Corbyn Powell was 2 for 4 with a run scored, two RBI and a home run. Gavin Gerhardt and Broden Muske were both 2 for 4. Bryson Heck was 1 for 2 with a run scored. Max Mehus and Jack Samuelson were both 1 for 4. Mehus scored a run and Samuelson drove in a run.
Game 2: Valley City , Kindred
Valley City did not waste anytime in game two, the Royals scored runs in the top of the first inning to take the early lead.
The Royals started the game with three straight hits. Gavin Gerhardt doubled, Max Mehus singled and Broden Muske doubled, scoring Gerhardt and Mehus for the 2-0 lead. After Jack Samuelson was hit by a pitch, Corbyn Powell struckout then Will Schwehr doubled in Muske to make it 3-0.ht
Kindred came right back in the bottom of the first with one run. Jack Wold singled, scoring Masen Allmaras to make it 3-1 Valley City.
Valley City added to its lead with a run in the second. With two outs and Mehus at first after a two-out single, Muske singled down the left field line. When the ball was misplayed, Mehus came around to score to make it 4-1 Valley City.
Kindred scored three runs in the bottom of the third. Nick Thompson had an RBI single, Jeremiah Dockter had an RBI double and a run scored on an error to tie the game at 4.
The game stayed tied until the eighth. In the top half, Corbyn Powell singled to lead off the inning. He would score when Will Schwehr doubled to right center field to make it 5-4. With one out and runners at first and second, the Royals nearly ran themselves out of the inning. Bryson Heck singled to right center field. Trevor Fetsch was initially held at third, Carver Pederson was nearly to third when the and Heck was nearly to second. When Kindred tried to get Pederson, Fetsch came home. The throw to the plate got away and Fetsch scored to make it 6-4. Gerhardt reached on an error, scoring Pederson to make it 7-4.
Kindred came right back in the bottom of the seventh. With no one out and runners at first and third, Graham Glasoe singled in Dockter to make it 7-5. With runners at first and second, Bryson Heck struckout Stanley Belaskie and Xander Rath sacrificed the runners to second and third. Masen Allmaras doubled, scoring Jack Packer and Glasoe to tie the game at 7 and send it to the ninth.
Broden Muske led off the ninth with a walk. With one out, he would move to second on a wild pitch. He then moved to third on a wild pitch. But Allmaras would leave him there as he would strike out the side.
In the bottom of the ninth with one out and the bases loaded, Glasoe hit into a 1-2-3 double play to send the game to the tenth.
In the top of the eleventh, with two out and Mehus at second, Jack Samuelson reached on an error, Mehus came in to score to make it 8-7. Corbyn Powell singled, scoring Samuelson to make it 9-7.
In the bottom of the eleventh, Kindred got a runner to third win one out, by Heck struckout Dockter and got Packer to ground out to end the game.
Mehus was 3 for 6 with three runs scored. Powell was 3 for 6 with a run and an RBI. Broden Muske was 2 for 4 with a run and two RBI. Gavin Gerhardt was 2 for 5 with run scored and an RBI. Will Schwehr was 2 for 6 with two RBI and Bryson Heck was 1 for 5 with an RBI. Heck got the win in relief. He allowed five hits and one run in four innings. He walked one and struck out four.