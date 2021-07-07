In their most recent competition, this one a doubleheader versus the Fargo Astros, the Valley City Post 60 Royals was able to clinch victory in a close first game. Unforunately, the Post 400 Astros were able to grab the lead early in the second game which took them all the way to an 8-5 win over the Royals.
Game 1
Valley City - 4
Fargo Astros - 3
Valley City Post 60 Royals took Thursday's game in dramatic fashion, with a 4-3 walk-off victory over Fargo Post 400 Astros. The game was tied at 3 with Valley City Post 60 Royals batting in the bottom of the seventh when Braxton Jorissen singled on a 1-1 count, scoring Max Mehus.
Valley City Post 60 Royals got things moving in the second inning. An error on a bunt by Ethan Miller scored Mitchel Taylor for Valley City Post 60 Royals to bring it to 1-0. Devyn Thornton scored on a stolen base to make it 2-0 at the end of 2.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, July 7th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.