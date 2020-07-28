The Valley City Royals celebrated senior night with a face-off against the Casselton Haymakers. The Royals had a pre-game ceremony where they gave flowers to their parents before they won against the Haymakers 6-2. Connor May pitched for the first three innings only allowing one run in the top of the first.
The Royals now have the East Region Tournament and the State Tournament to play in to finish out the season.
