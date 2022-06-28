Valley City went 4-0 over the weekend and defeated Casselton 13-1 in five innings in the championship game to claim the Midsummer Classic tournament title.
After two close games in pool play, the Royals won decisive games on Sunday.
Friday/Saturday - Valley City 8, Clark/Willow Lake, S.D. 7
The Royals scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pick up an 8-7 win Saturday. The game started Friday night, but lightning in the area caused a weather delay of 45 minutes with Valley City about to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning, trailing the Senators 7-4. It did not take long after the game resumed that another large lightning strike near Charlie Brown Field caused another delay. But this time, the umpires and coaches decided to resume the game Saturday morning.
But Friday night when they did play. The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two runs in the bottom of the first. Devyn Thornton’s two-run single scored Braxton Jorissen and Gavin Gerhardt with the first runs of the game.
Clark/Willow Lake scored four runs in the top of the third to take a 4-2 lead. They would add to that lead with three runs in the fourth. All came after there were two out.
Valley City started its comeback in the bottom of the fourth when Max Mehus scored on an error and Joe Cummings scored on Ethan Miller’s sacrifice fly to make it 7-4.
When the game resumed on Saturday morning, Broden Muske led off the seventh with a single. Mehus reached on an error sending courtesy runner Zach Sykora to third. Sykora scored on an error to tie the game at 7. Then Mehus scored on an error for the winning run.
Devyn Thornton was 2 for 4 with 2 rbi. Muske was 2 for 4 and Adam Bitz was 1 for 4 with two rbi. Joe Cummings got the win with two shutout innings of relief work. He allowed two hits and struck out four.
