The Royals hosted two home games against the West Fargo Aces this week, winning 5-0 in the first game and losing 1-9 in the second. The Royal offense was able to score five runs in the first inning of the first game with the defense shutting them out for the victory. Jacob Johnson led the defense by pitching the first six innings with Braxton Jorrisen coming in during the seventh to finish out the game.
Read the full story in your Friday, July 24th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com