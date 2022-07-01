Game 1 - Valley City 9, Park River 1
After both teams went down in order in the first, Valley City scored two runs in the bottom of the second. Devyn Thornton led off with a single, then scored on the front end of a double steal with Max Mehus taking second. Mehus moved top third on an error then scored on Kai Kringlie’s sacrifice fly for a 2-0 Royals lead.
Valley City added four runs in the third, all coming with two out. Broden Muske doubled in Gavin Gerhardt who walked. Mehus singled in Devyn Thornton who was hit by a pitch. Joe Cummings followed with a two-run single, scoring Muske and Mehus.
In the fourth, the Royals added two more runs. Braxton Jorissen doubled in Adam Bitz who walked to start the inning. Ethan Miller, who singled, scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-0. One out later, Thornton singled in Jorissen for a 9-0 lead.
Park River, coached by former VCSU Viking Will Magnusson, scored its lone run in the fifth on a rbi single by Wyatt Sobolik.
Muske and Miller led the offense by both going 3 for 4. Thornton ws 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Mehus was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Jorissen, and Cummings both had one hit. Cummings drove in two.
Adam Bitz pitched a complete game six hitter. He did not walk a batter and struckout seven.
Read the full story in your July 1 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.