The Valley City Royals Legion baseball team was in Dickinson over the weekend playing in a tournament. The Royals went 2-2 for the weekend. They beat Billings, Montana twice and lost to Tri County, Montana and host Dickinson.
Friday:
Valley City 4,
Billings, Montana 1
On Friday, three Royals pitchers held Billings to just three hits as the Royals won 4-1. Billings scored first, getting a run in the top of the second to take the early lead.
Valley City had a two out rally in the bottom of the third when Joe Cummings reached on an infield single, scoring Braxton Jorissen to tie the game at 1.
The Royals added two runs in the bottom of the fourth. With runners on first and second, Jorissen singled to left, when the ball got by the Billings left fielder, Adam Bitz scored to break the 1-1 tie. Gavin Gerhardt walked to load the bases. Broden Muske grounded out, scoring Ethan Miller for a 3-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Max Mehus scored when a fly ball by Adam Bitz was misplayed by the right fielder. for a 4-1 lead and the final margin of victory.
Jorissen, Bitz and Cummings combined on the three hitter. Jorissen went three innings and allowed one unearned run and two hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out two. Bitz allowed just one hit over three innings. He walked one and struck out four to get the win. Cummings hit a batter in the seventh, then retired the next three hitters to get the save.
Kai Kringlie was 2 for 2 to lead the Royals offense. Jorissen, Gerhardt, Cummings, Mehus all had one hit.
