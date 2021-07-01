Game 1 - Valley City 3 , Fargo Bombers 4
Post 60 blew a 3-0 lead to start the Post 60 Royals Invitation Friday night. Devyn Thornton started the scoring in the top of the 2nd inning with an RBI single, scoring Mitchel Taylor. Post 60 extended it’s lead in the 3rd inning on an RBI groundout by Braxton Jorissen and Sac Fly by Mitchel Taylor, giving them a 3-0 lead.
Fargo Post 2 Bombers charged back in the 5th inning with an 2-run double with 2 outs by Bomber’s Meier. Post 2 tied it up in the 6th inning on a ground ball by Rostberg. The Bombers had a chance to win it in the bottom of the 7th on an error by Gerhardt, but started celebrating too early and the runner missed home plate.
Post 60 stranded a runner in extra innings, which led to a Post 2 walk off to win 4-3.
