Game 1 - Wahpeton 5, Valley City 2
In a crucial doubleheader between two of the top team in the Class A East Region, Wahpeton, the defending state champs.
Wahpeton scored right away in the bottom of the first inning on two Royals’ errors and a single for the early 1-0 lead.
Post 20 would add three more runs in the bottom of the fourth, all three coming with two out. Jackson Fliflet reached on an error to lead off the inning. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt then scored on Josiah Hofman’s single. Gavin Schroeder singled, moving Fliflet to second. Hofman scored on an error which moved Schroeder to third. Schroeder scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 Wahpeton lead.
Valley City got its two runs in the top of the fifth, both coming with two out. Adam Bitz and Ethan Miller led off the inning with singles. Then with two out and runners at second and third. Devyn Thornton singled to center to bring in Bitz and Miller to cut Wahpeton’s lead in half.
But Post 20 would add a run in the bottom of the fifth on Tori Uhlich’s single, scoring Caden Kappes who tripled.
Kappes came in and retired six of the seven batters he faced, three on strike outs for the save.
Miller was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Thornton, Joe Cummings, Broden Muske and Bitz all had one hit each for the Royals. Miller pitched a strong game, allowing five hits in six innings. Only one earned run with a walk and seven strikeouts.
