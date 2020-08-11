The Valley City Royals faced off against the Fargo Jets in the semi-final round of the State Tournament. After seven innings and only one run scored, the Royals were beaten by the Jets 0-1 eliminating the Royals from the tournament. Alex Thornton pitched for the Royals for the entirety of the game. Thornton was able to shutout the Jets every inning except the bottom of the third where the Jets obtained one run.
