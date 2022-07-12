It was a beautiful night for a ball game on Friday when the Valley City Royals defeated the Grafton Spoilers in a close game with a final score of 6-5.
The teams played one nine-inning game and were celebrating ‘Alumni Night’ honoring two former Royals athletes.
“The biggest thing for us was starting early. Putting up four in the first helped us,” said coach Chase Carpenter. “When you only win a game by one run, putting up four runs in the first helps us quite a bit.”
It was a busy first inning for both teams. The Spoilers leadoff hitter singled and made his way around the bases with a steal and advancing on a wild pitch. An error from the Royals allowed him to score.
The Royals answered back in the bottom of the first. Leadoff hitter Ethan Miller reached base on an error followed by Braxton Jorissen’s single to left field. Gavin Gerhardt loaded the bases with his bunt single. Batting cleanup, Devyn Thornton had an RBI single scoring Miller. Jorissen would score on a wild pitch. Joe Cummings added two more to the board with his single making it a four-run inning for the Valley City.
Grafton added to the score next in the top of the fourth inning after both teams went scoreless in the second and third. The first three up to the plate loaded the bases for Storey who had an infield RBI. The Royals were able to tag out the runner on third in a rundown, but that was followed by an RBI single from Burns.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Royals were able to add another run after Thornton got hit by a pitch. Espen Kunze went into pinch run and made his way around the bases to score on a Spoilers’ error making the score 5-3.
The Royals added to their lead again in the sixth inning after Adam Bitz turned his 0-1 count into a triple to centerfield. Miller batted next hitting a ground ball to bring in Bitz.
The score would remain 6-3 until the top of the ninth when Grafton had one last chance to end up on top. Burns would reach base on an error to start the inning and Baldwin would follow that with a double. The Royals were able to retire the next two batters, but Sangrait answered back with a two-run single making it a one-run game of 6-5. Coach Carpenter took this opportunity to visit the mound to talk things over with his team.
“I just talked to our pitcher, Robert Fischer, explained the situation, talked to him about who was up and how we wanted to attack him,” Carpenter said. “That’s basically all it took. He went after the first pitch and Gavin Gerhardt ended up making a good play.”
Gerhardt’s good play ended the game at Valley City 6, Grafton 5.
Pitching for the Royals was a joint effort including Jorissen, Thornton and Fischer. Jorissen started and pitched the first two innings and had three strikeouts. Thornton came into pitch the next three and had one strikeout. Fischer closed out the game pitching the last four innings striking out five.
According to Carpenter, this Valley City didn’t have their best performance tonight, but they were still able to come out on top.
“We are finding out a way to win, and I guess tonight proves that. We’ve got a lot of work to do to be able to get to where we want to be at the end of the season,” said Carpenter. “Putting a ‘W’ in the column is always a good feeling.”
The Valley City Royals are looking forward to the end of their season including the post-season tournaments.
“Biggest thing for us is making it to state, being in the top four seed at our region tournament. Anything can happen after that,” Carpenter said.