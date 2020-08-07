The Valley City Royals faced the Bismarck Capitals or “Caps” in the second round of the State Tournament.
They had a close game against the Capitals with only three runs being scored overall. Avery Bennefeld led off in the top of the first hitting a single. Easton Hesch then bunted getting out at first but allowed Bennefeld to reach second. Jacob Johnson then came up to bat but was struck out for the second out of the inning.
