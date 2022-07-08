Game 1 - Valley City 7,
Fargo Bombers 3
Valley City used a four run seventh inning to pull out a 7-3 win over the Fargo Bombers in game one of their doubleheader at Jack Williams Stadium Wednesday.
The Bombers got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the second when Quinn Miller scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 Bomber lead.
Valley City would tie the game in the top of the third when Braxton Jorissen singled in Adam Bitz.
The Royals took the lead in the top of the fifth. Bitz reached on an error to lead off the inning. He would steal second then move to third on Ethan Miller’s single. Miller stole second and Bitz scored on a wild pitch which moved Miller to third. Jorissen singled in Miller for a 3-1 Royals lead.
The Bombers tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the fifth on Hudson Stein’s two-out, two-run homer.
In the seventh, Kai Kringlie doubled to start the inning. Bitz sacrificed him to third. After a walk to Miller, Jorissen singled in Kringlie. Gavin Gerhardt tripled, scoring Miller and Jorissen. Devyn Thornton singled, scoring Gerhardt for a 7-3 Valley City lead.
Joe Cummings got out of a two out jam in the seventh to preserve the win.
Jorissen was 3 for 4 for the Royals and drove in three. Miller was 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Thornton was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Gerhardt, Kringlie and Bitz all had one hit. Gerhardt drove in two and Bitz scored twice.
Jorissen pitched a scoreless sixth for the win. He did allow one hit and a walk but struck out three.
Game 2 - Fargo Bombers 7,
Valley City 1
Valley City struck first in game two. With two out, Gavin Gerhardt singled, went to second on a wild pitch, then scored on Devyn Thornton’s single for a 1--0 Royals lead.
Fargo would answer in the bottom of the first with two runs of its own. With one out and runners at first and third, Greyson Dockter singled, scoring Hudson Stein to tie the game at 1. With two out, Quinn Miller singled, scoring Jonah DeJong for a 2-1 Bombers lead.
Fargo added one in the fourth. Miller led off with a single, stole second and scored on Christian Gomez’s single to make it 3-1 Bombers.
They would plate two more in the fifth inning. DeJong singled in Caleb Briggeman and Gomez singled in DeJong. With the bases loaded and one out, Royals reliever Espen Kunze got a 1-2-3 double play to end the inning and keep it 5-1 Fargo.
Fargo would add two unearned runs in the sixth for a 7-1 lead.
Bombers starter Landon Hale was in control most of the game. After the first when the Royals got their one run on two hits, he would allow just one more hits and three total base runners the rest of the game.
Braxton Jorissen, Gavin Gerhardt and Devyn Thornton had the hits for Valley City who is now 17-9 on the season.