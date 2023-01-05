The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders boys and girls teams are both ranked fourth in the state coming into Tuesday night’s matchup with Valley City. The boys used a strong second half to pick up an 83-54 win over the Hi-Liners while the girls used a strong for first half on the way to a 66-39 win.
Red River 83, Valley City 54
After Red River started out the game scoring the first nine points, Valley City would keep things interesting by keeping the Roughriders close. The Riders never had more than a nine point lead until late in the first half.
Valley City got to within 25-21 following baskets by Arie Bratrud and Carver Peterson. But Red River would take its biggest lead of the half thanks to a 10-0 run to make it 35-21. A bucket by Calahan Burchill and two free throws by Zach Sykora would cut the lead back to ten, 35-25, at the break.
Valley City would cut the lead down to seven points to start the second half. Sykora had a field goal then a free throw to make it 35-28. But the Hi-Liners would only get a couple more field goals over the next nine minutes as the Riders went on a 24-6 run to open up a 59-34 lead.
The lead would get to as much as 33 points at 77-44 before the Hi-Liners would end the game on a 10-6 run for the final margin.
The Riders inside game was too much for Valley City. Red River outscored the Hi-Liners 42-12 in the paint.
Calahan Burchill was the lone Hi-Liner in double figures with 12 points to go along with a team high six rebounds. Zach Sykora had seven points. Aiden Jacobson added six points, four rebounds and three assists. Carver Peterson had six points and a team high four steals.
The Hi-Liners fall to 0-6 in the Eastern Dakota Conference and 0-7 overall. They will travel to West Fargo to take on Horace on Thursday.
Red River 66, Valley City 39
Red River jumped out to a 17-3 run to start the game, including eleven points in a row on the way to the Eastern Dakota Conference win.
The Roughriders held Valley City to just three first half field goals and led 36-12 at the break.
Red River would expand that lead to 34 points at 53-19 with a 17-7 run to start the second half.
The Hi-Liners would respond with a 10-0 run, capped off by a three-pointer by Samantha Hatcher, to make it 53-29. The Riders would come right back with a 8-0 run to make it 61-29. Valley City would end the game on a 10-5 run for the final margin of victory.
Carly Goven led the Hi-Liners with eleven points. She would also add seven rebounds. Brooke Eggermont had eight points and a game high ten rebounds. Samantha Hatcher added six points and a team high four assists. Tesa Olson had five points, four rebounds and three assists. Drew Potratz and Dakota Potratz each had a three-pointer. Hadley Thoreson had two points and Faith Pederson had a free throw for the Hi-Liners.
Valley City falls to 1-4 in the EDC and 1-5 overall. The Hi-Liners will host West Fargo Horace at the Hi-Liner Activity Center on Thursday night.