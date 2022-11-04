The football season is not quite over, but Eastern Dakota Conference has handed out its post season awards and Valley City is well represented on the All-EDC list.
This season, six players earned all-conference honors. Gavin Gerhardt, Brady Guscette, Aiden Jacobson, Ethan Miller, Broden Muske and Zach Sykora.
Gerhardt, a senior running back and defensive back, led the Hi-Liner offense in rushing yards with 996 on 141 carries in nine games for an average of 110.7 yards per game. He caught seven passes for 93 yards. He led the team in total offense with 1,089 yards and all-purpose yards with 1,253. He also led the team in scoring with 14 touchdowns and three two-point conversions for 90 points. On the defensive side, Gerhardt was second on the team with 40 tackles. He had one sack, eight and-a-half tackles for loss and a team high four interceptions. On September 30th, Gerhardt set the school single game rushing record with 259 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns in the Hi-Liners 40-6 win over Wahpeton on Homecoming. Gerhardt was also a nominee for EDC Senior A Athlete of the Year.
Guscette, a senior defensive and offensive lineman. Defensively, Guscette had 19 tackles, one sack, eight tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. On offense, Guscette, along with Broden Muske, Will Schwehr, Peyton Olson, Christian Beutler and Dylan Hunt, formed an offensive line that helped lead the way for Hi-Liners runners who put up an average of 260 yards on the ground per game.
Muske, a senior offensive lineman and linebacker, led the team with 48 tackles. He had one sack, nine and-a-half tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles.
Jacobson is a senior split end and defensive back. He led the Hi-Liner receiving corps with 14 receptions for 217 yards. He amassed 539 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns. On defense he had 21 tackles, two pass breakups and three interceptions.
Miller is a junior running back and defensive back. He was third on the team with 607 yards rushing and eleven touchdowns. His 8.1 yards per carry were tops on the team. He was second on the team with five catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns.He averaged 24.2 yards per catch, also a team high. He was third in total offense with 728 yards and second in all-purpose yards with 810. On defense, he had 12.5 tackles, one tackle for a loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a team high seven pass breakups.
Sykora is a junior running back and linebacker. On offense, he was second in rushing with 725 yards on a team high 142 carries. He scored seven touchdowns. He had two catches for 24 yards, was second on the team with 749 yards in total offense and third in all-purpose yards with 777. On the defensive side of the ball, he had 35 tackles, one pass breakup, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery. He led the team with four and-a-half sacks and 14 tackles for a loss.
Also, Scott Roehrich was named EDC A Coach of the Year. Roehrich led the Hi-Liners to a 7-3 record in 2022. They were ranked number one for two weeks in October and were the only undefeated team in Class A for three weeks until falling in the penultimate game of the season against Grand Forks Central. Roerich completed his 16th season as the Hi-Liners head football coach. Roehrich was named Class AA Coach of the Year by the NDHSCA in 2008 and 2018.