EDC 6 picked from VCHS

The football season is not quite over, but Eastern Dakota Conference has handed out its post season awards and Valley City is well represented on the All-EDC list.

This season, six players earned all-conference honors. Gavin Gerhardt,  Brady Guscette, Aiden Jacobson, Ethan Miller, Broden Muske and Zach Sykora.

