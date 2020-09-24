The Iron Helmet Trophy will be on the line Friday night at 7 p.m. for the Blue Jays, as Jamestown renews its rivalry with Valley City at Ernie Gates Field. The Hi-Liners are 1-1 after a bumpy start to 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic shaped this week's matchup between the two rivals. Jamestown was originally scheduled to play Williston, while Valley City was originally scheduled to play Kindred. Both Williston and Kindred have recently had to quarantine players.
