Registration for Fall 2021 Valley City Youth Soccer is now open. This program is open to all boys and girls in grades Pre-K (age 4) through grade 6.
Youth Soccer begins on Monday, August 23rd at Hi-Line Park (1029 5th Ave. NE - near the blue diamond). Practices will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday before Labor Day. After Labor Day, practices are on Monday and Thursday and games/scrimmages are on Saturday mornings. The season runs into mid-October while the weather is still nice.
