The adult bowling leagues in Valley City are getting organized and ready to get back into things, but there are also opportunities for youth in Valley City to participate in League Bowling, too.
Valley City Youth Bowling offers kids of all ages, sizes and abilities the opportunity to have fun on the lanes and learn a lifelong sport. Those that participate in Valley City Youth Bowling League can compete at local, regional and state levels, with the chance to even compete at the national level. While they learn bowling fundamentals, participants grow in sportsmanship and teamwork in a safe and fun environment. They’re eligible to earn awards and also have opportunities to win scholarships through youth bowling.
