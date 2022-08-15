RedHawks Logo 2022

FARGO, N.D. ⁠— With what could be a preview of the American Association Finals in September, the West Division-leading Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks picked up a big win and a series sweep over the East Division-leading Chicago Dogs, 6-4 on Sunday, in front of 2,645 fans.

RedHawks starting pitcher Peyton Wigginton came in today looking for a repeat of his last start, where he held the Lincoln Saltdogs to zero runs on five hits in eight innings of work. Wigginton was off to a great start as he kept Chicago scoreless in the first inning after the Dogs scored a combined three runs in the top of the first inning on Friday and Saturday. But it would be the RedHawks who score first when leadoff hitter Peter Maris took the first pitch from Chicago starting pitcher Kyle Murphy and crushed his 17th home run of the season, giving the RedHawks a 1-0 lead. It was also the third game in a row where the 'Hawks were able to score in the first inning, scoring one run in all three games.

