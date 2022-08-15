FARGO, N.D. — With what could be a preview of the American Association Finals in September, the West Division-leading Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks picked up a big win and a series sweep over the East Division-leading Chicago Dogs, 6-4 on Sunday, in front of 2,645 fans.
RedHawks starting pitcher Peyton Wigginton came in today looking for a repeat of his last start, where he held the Lincoln Saltdogs to zero runs on five hits in eight innings of work. Wigginton was off to a great start as he kept Chicago scoreless in the first inning after the Dogs scored a combined three runs in the top of the first inning on Friday and Saturday. But it would be the RedHawks who score first when leadoff hitter Peter Maris took the first pitch from Chicago starting pitcher Kyle Murphy and crushed his 17th home run of the season, giving the RedHawks a 1-0 lead. It was also the third game in a row where the 'Hawks were able to score in the first inning, scoring one run in all three games.
But the Dogs, who were looking to end an eight-game losing streak, would come back to tie the game in the fifth inning when catcher Ryan Lidge hit a double that scored Charlie Tillson from first. For Wigginton, it was the first run given up since August 3 against Sioux City. However, the RedHawks would take back the lead in the bottom half of the inning when Leo Pina hit a line drive down the third base line as Dogs left fielder Tony Rosselli dove for the ball and missed, giving Pina a double that scored Manny Boscan. With Drew Ward now at third and Pina at second, Chicago intentionally walked John Silviano to load the bases. Following the walk, Dogs skipper Butch Hobson decided to pull Murphy and bring in Joe Cavallaro to try and force the RedHawks into an inning-ending double play. Sam Dexter would be the first 'Hawks batter to face Cavallaro, and Dexter hit a perfect sacrifice fly ball that scored Ward, and the RedHawks now had a 4-1 lead.
The score remained the same until the top of seven when Chicago would strike again at the plate as the Dogs Grant Kay laced a double to the gap in center field and scored Tillson and Harrison Smith and tying up the game at four. Wigginton would come out of the game following the double by Kay and pitched 6.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and four strikeouts which was not a factor in the decision. The RedHawks went to the bullpen as Tanner Riley came in on relief. Riley pitched well in 1.2 innings of work, allowing no runs and zero hits and walking one Chicago batter.
With the game tied in the bottom of the eighth, the RedHawks offense stepped up again when right fielder John Silviano blasted a two-run homer to the opposite left field that scored Pina from second and gave the 'Hawks a 6-4 lead.
Now with the lead and heading to the ninth, manager Chris Coste went to Luke Lind instead of closer Alex DuBord, who picked up two saves in this series and leads the league with 22 saves in 2022. Lind, who has pitched in 39 games this year, closed out the game by retiring all three Dogs batters and picked up his third save of the year, which sealed up the 6-4 win and a series sweep of the Dogs. The RedHawks lead the series against Chicago this year, 4-to-3, with both teams meeting up for one last time in the regular season at Impact Field for three games, beginning on August 19.
Next for the RedHawks, they begin a four-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries (31-47) on Monday, with the first pitch set for 7:02 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field. Fargo-Moorhead will start newly acquired pitcher Ben Allison, with the Canaries starting pitcher to be named. The RedHawks (52-28) continue to have the best record in the AAPB and have a 3.5-game lead over Kansas City in the West Division.
Series Notes: All three wins against Chicago were by a difference of two runs (Friday: 4-2, Saturday: 4-2, and Sunday: 6-4). Second baseman Peter Maris continues to be clutch in August as he went 7-for-13 against the Dogs with a double, two home runs, six batted in, and a .371 OBP. He's batting .284 for the year as teammate Drew Ward leads the league in on-base percentage at .480 and is in second with a .365 batting average.