Fargo, ND – Correlle Prime hit his first home run of the year in the seventh and Trey Hair doubled home two runs in the eighth inning of their first matchup with the St. Paul Saints (10-12) to guide the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (8-15) to a 7-5 win in front of 1,430 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.
Each team scored a run in the first inning of the contest, and the Saints added two more in the top of the second when Troy Alexander hit a two-run home run over the right-field fence off RedHawks pitcher Bret Helton (1-0, 5.22 ERA).
