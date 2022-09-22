RedHawks Logo 2022

FARGO, N.D. ⁠— On a chilly night for baseball, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were held scoreless in a potential championship-clinching Game 4 of the AAPB Finals on Wednesday night as the Milwaukee Milkmen won 3-0 and tied the best-of-five series at 2-2. The RedHawks had five hits in the loss, none of which went for extra bases, and only reached scoring position twice. Milwaukee center fielder Bryan Torres went 3-for-5 with a triple, stole a base, and scored two runs for the Milkmen.

 

