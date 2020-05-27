FARGO, N.D. — With the possibility of playing a full season gone and a partial season set to start in July 2020, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks wanted to find a way to bring baseball fans and the community together for one night in May. In the past 24 years, doing something like this would have been relatively easy as the team would currently be preparing to start its 25th season and opening up the gates of Newman Outdoor Field for another summer of RedHawks baseball. However, 2020 has been completely different from the past and we now find ourselves staying at home and following safety guidelines in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
As a way to celebrate our community and the efforts everyone is making to keep each other safe, the RedHawks along with the City of Fargo, the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber, Midwest Radio and High Point Networks announce the ’One Community One Team – A Community Celebration and Drive-In Fireworks Show’ on Friday, May 29 from Newman Outdoor Field on the campus of North Dakota State University.
