Special to Times-Record
FARGO, N.D. - Fargo-Moorhead (33-13) reliever Alex DuBord worked around two hits and a walk in the top of the ninth inning and earned his league-leading 13th save of the season to close out a 3-1 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs (23-22) on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks have won all seven home series’ and are 14-4 at Newman so far this season.
Both teams went hitless until the top of the fourth inning. Lincoln scored first on an RBI single from third baseman Ryan Long but would not score again despite getting five runners into scoring position throughout the rest of the game
Fargo-Moorhead starter Tyler Grauer (5-2) earned the win after allowing the run on six hits and three walks in six innings pitched. The RedHawks reliever struck out four batters in his fifth win of the season.
The RedHawks responded immediately as they scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a wild pitch from Lincoln starter Elijah Johnson and an RBI single from right fielder John Silviano. In the fifth inning, Sam Dexter hit a leadoff double and was driven in on a single by left fielder Nick Novak. Six of the RedHawks’ nine baserunners in the game came in the fourth and fifth innings.
Johnson (1-3) earned the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three batters in five innings pitched. Josh Norwood and Carson Lance pitched the final three innings for the Saltdogs.
Fargo-Moorhead pitcher Luke Lind came in for Grauer in the seventh inning and only allowed one walk and struck out a batter in the 7th and 8th innings. DuBord came in for the RedHawks in the ninth and gave up a leadoff double, a walk, and a single but struck out two batters to secure the win.
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will continued their six-game homestand July 5th night as they begin a three-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes (24-20). The RedHawks are 4-2 against the Goldeyes in 2022.