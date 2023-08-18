RedHawks - Leo Pina

FARGO, North Dakota— A Leo Pina single completed a three-run comeback win in extra innings by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to spoil the sweep attempt from the Lincoln Saltdogs on a breezy and sunny Thursday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

After a quiet first inning, Lincoln utilized a walk and four hits to score three runs in the top of the second inning off Fargo-Moorhead’s starter Tyler Grauer. The southpaw’s day finished after he dealt for six innings, allowing three runs off eight hits and two walks while striking out six batters as he received a no-decision in his 10th quality start of the season.

