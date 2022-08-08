After coming off a doubleheader loss to Lincoln on Saturday, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (48-26) rebounded on Sunday for a 4-3 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs, in front of a crowd of 2,481 on a cool afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.
Tyler Grauer (7-3) got the start for the RedHawks in his 16th game of the season. The lefty, who is 4th in the American Association in ERA (.343) was looking for a win after not getting a decision in his last three games. But the resilient Saltdogs (34-41) got the first run of the game when Jason Rogers hit a single that scored Ryan Long and took an early 1-0 lead in the first. Lincoln’s Zach St. Pierre got the nod for his first career professional start and pitched two scoreless innings, giving up only two runs (none earned), on four hits in five innings of work.
The RedHawks would come back and take a 2-1 lead in the third, when Leo Pina hit a two-out RBI single that scored Christian Correra and Peter Maris. Lincoln would come back to tie the game on right fielder Welington Dotel’s RBI single in the 4th and Rogers’ second RBI of the game, a sacrifice fly to give the Saltdogs a 3-2 lead in the 5th.
It was another back-and-forth game, as the RedHawks tied the game on Sam Dexter’s two-out RBI single in the 6th and Peter Maris’ two-out RBI single in the 7th would give the lead back to the RedHawks. Grauer didn’t factor the decision again as he pitched six innings, struck out seven and allowed three earned runs on seven hits.
Fargo-Moorhead went to the bullpen in the 7th when Luke Lind came in for his 37th appearance of the year. Lind came out and cooled off the Saltdogs scoring, only allowing two hits and no runs in one inning of work. RedHawks manager Chris Coste limited his relief pitchers by only having Lind, Joe Jones and Alex DuBord pitch one inning each. Jones came in the top of 8th and only gave up one hit and no runs as DuBord would come in the top of the 9th and shutdown Lincoln by allowing no hits and no runs to pick up his 19th save of the season. Luke Lind (6-2) would get the win as Lincoln’s David Zoz (3-2) was given the loss by allowing two earned runs on four hits in two innings pitched.
The RedHawks are off on Monday and then head to Lincoln to face the Saltdogs again for a three-game series. Fargo-Moorhead is 3-3 against the Saltdogs this year, getting two wins at Haymarket Park in late July. Peyton Wigginton (6-2, 4.34 ERA) is expected to start for the RedHawks with first pitch set for 7:05pm on Tuesday.
All three games will be broadcast live on AABaseball.tv and on 740 The Fan (790 AM & 104.3 FM). The RedHawks return to north Fargo on Friday to start a seven-game homestand with three against Chicago and four against Sioux Falls.
