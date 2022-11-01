In the penultimate match of the season, and the final home match for Valley City, Grand Forks Red River came in and swept Valley City IN Eastern Dakota Conference volleyball in what could be a preview of the playing game on November 5th. The RoughRiders won 25-20, 25-19, 25-21.
In the first set, Red River jumped out to a 4-0 lead right away. But Valley City went on a 7-3 run to tie the set at 7. After a four point run by the Roughriders, the Hi-Liner went on a four point run of their own to re-tie the set at 11. But Red River would retake the lead and never give it up again. The Riders lead would grow to as much as five at 20-15. Valley City would get to within two at 22-20 with a 5-2 run, but the Roughriders would score the next three points for a 25-20 win.