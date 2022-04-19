The uneven weather this spring has done little to dull the skill or determination of Valley City’s track and field team, as the athletes took to the Dacotah Bank Track last week and made a record-breaking performance, most particularly for Dylan Hunt, a freshman who nevertheless broke a long-held record by delivering a 40-foot shot put throw.
Hunt broke the Freshman Outdoor School record of 39’5.5” set in 1977 by Dave Hass and only once again tied in 1991. Dylan’s performance was one of many highlights, though, as Valley City earned a number of personal records and claimed top marks in multiple events of the day.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, April 19th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.