Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC has partnered with Valley City Parks and Recreation in Valley City and has joined forces with the national Chevrolet youth baseball and softball program to provide new equipment and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their league via a test drive fundraiser.
“Playing baseball and softball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Puklich Chevrolet and Chevrolet youth baseball and softball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Valley City.” said Nicki Hare, sales and leasing consultant for Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball and softball instills in its players.”
2022 marks the 17th year of Chevrolet’s youth baseball and softball program and has benefitted over nine million players since it launched in 2006.
Last year, more than 1,100 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.
Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC will present Valley City Parks and Recreation an equipment kit that includes useful items such as equipment bags, first aid kits, batting tees, and ball buckets.
In addition, Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC will present a check representing a one-time donation to Valley City Parks and Recreation.
Sponsored leagues across the country will have the chance to earn additional funds to support the league as community members take test drives at their partnering dealership.
“Chevrolet designs and builds its vehicles with busy families in mind, featuring a comprehensive suite of available safety features; technologies that make the journey more comfortable and engaging for the entire family; and the space and flexibility needed to haul people and cargo. We encourage everyone to take a look at what Chevrolet has to offer,” said Hare.
For more information about Chevrolet youth baseball and softball, please visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.