The Jamestown-Valley City Prowl Peewee A team finished up their hockey season at PWA State Tournament in Grand Forks, ND last weekend. The team had numerous games throughout the season that ended in overtime play and this proved the same over the weekend as well. The team began play on Friday against Devils Lake facing a strong goalie, ended regulation tied at 6-6. Two overtimes later, the Prowl found the net and advanced to Saturday’s play against a West Fargo team who had won both regular season games against the Prowl, 7-6. The Prowl were determined to come out strong and ended up with a 7-5 win. A Grand Forks team was up next, a few hours later. Grand Forks came out strong and was up quickly 2-0 after one period. The Prowl came back and tied things up 2-2 at the end of regulation. O/T began and GF snuck in a puck to take the win. The Prowl was positioned to face Mandan for the 3rd place title on Sunday. With tired legs, the Prowl ended up with a loss and went home with 4th place in the state. Not bad placement out of 14 PWA teams in the state.
Prowl Pee Wee A Team finishes season at PWS Tourney
- By Dan Mehus, VCTR Hockey Correspondent
