The Jamestown/Valley City Prowl PeeWee A hockey team had a very busy weekend. The team traveled to the Fargo Angels on Friday night, to Devils Lake on Saturday, and back to Fargo to face the Freeze Black on Sunday. According to coach Brad Schaack, in his nearly 40 years of coaching, for the first time he had a 3 game weekend where every game went into overtime. The prowl came out victorious in the Devils Lake game, but lost to the Angels and the Fargo Freeze. All three games could have gone either way, but the boys worked hard and had a good time.
Next up for the team is a game in Valley City this Saturday at 12:00 against West Fargo Blue.