Valley City Post 60 Royals ended their season with a record of 20-22 on the season and ended up 3rd place at the State Tournament. They also went 1-2 down at the Regional Tournament in Waupun, Wisconsin.
The last night as a team for the year started out with a golf scramble and ended with an awards night held amongst the players and the coaching staff.
The winners of the golf scramble were Alex Thornton, Mitchel Taylor, Jonah Schuldheisz, and Adam Bitz.
