Game 1 (West Fargo
5-Valley City 0)
Post 60 traveled to West Fargo Vets for a double header at Young Field, which resulted in two tough losses for Valley City.
In Game 1, Post 60 had chances in Innings 1, 3, and 5 to put runs up and take the lead, but had nothing to show for it as they went scoreless against West Fargo Vets’ Larson.
West Fargo Vets were held scoreless by Alex Thornton until the Bottom of the 5th inning, where they scored on a double by Buehum and an error on Post 60’s Gerhardt, which gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the 6th. West Fargo added 3 more in the 6th to put the game out of reach.
Read the full story in your Thursday, June 17th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.