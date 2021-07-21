Valley City Post 60 Royals closed out their regular season with a doubleheader against the Fargo Bombers.
Game 1: (Valley City 0, Fargo Bombers 1)
Post 60 couldn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position throughout the game and lose a close one to the 3 seed Fargo Bombers. The Royals left runners in scoring position in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th inning. The pitching was strong on both sides. Fargo Bombers pitchers struck out eight, while Valley City Post 60 Royals sat down six.
Game 2: (Valley City 6, Fargo Bombers 2)
Fargo Bombers got on the board early once again. Mike Rostberg grounded out, scoring one run to make it 1-0 after the 1st inning.
With the win over Fargo, Valley City Post 60 Royals move up to the 7th spot heading into the East Region Tournament where they will face the 10 seed, Fargo Jets.
Read the full story, and see tournament bracket in your Wednesday, July 21st Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.