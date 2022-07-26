Pickleball

Though the skies threatened to rain and the wind buffeted the court, a group of erstwhile athletes nevertheless answered the call to action on Saturday morning, stepping onto the court to play in Valley City Parks and Recreation’s first ever Pickleball Tournament.

Five teams partook in a round-robin tournament, set in the quiet confines of Valley City’s own City Park, which saw its tennis courts repurposed for pickleball, a sport gaining no small amount of traction around the nation, according to the tournament’s organizers. 

Recommended for you