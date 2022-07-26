Though the skies threatened to rain and the wind buffeted the court, a group of erstwhile athletes nevertheless answered the call to action on Saturday morning, stepping onto the court to play in Valley City Parks and Recreation’s first ever Pickleball Tournament.
Five teams partook in a round-robin tournament, set in the quiet confines of Valley City’s own City Park, which saw its tennis courts repurposed for pickleball, a sport gaining no small amount of traction around the nation, according to the tournament’s organizers.
“We’ve never done this before. Pickleball is one of those growing sports around the state, even nationwide,” Matt Brandvold, special events coordinator for VCPR, told the Times-Record. “A lot of these people here that are here today, they go to Arizona, they play in the winter down there in big pickleball leagues … we have a lot of people, people from Jamestown, Devil’s Lake, Valley City and Gackle. It’s a nice way to bring people from around the state to Valley City.”
