The Jamestown/Valley City (JVC) PeeWee B hockey team had a full weekend of action with their state tournament in Mandan playing in the Silver division. With a solid enough record to avoid a play-in game, the team faced West Fargo Yellow on Friday afternoon. A bit nervous, the team was down 2-0 after two periods of play but didn’t give up. In an amazing come back, they soon tied the game and went ahead with a 4-2 win, leaving West Fargo stunned. The team went into their second round of play on Saturday against Grafton’s North Stars. The Prowl led the battle securing a 5-3 win and a trip to the championship game on Sunday against Grand Forks Blue. The championship game was a good match with the score tied up back and forth score for most of the game. Grand Forks was able to come away with the 4-2 win, leaving the PWB Prowl with the second place trophy. The team had an awesome year and developed very well under coaches Bryce Nelson, Braedan Kohn and Alex Stockert.
