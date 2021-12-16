The JVC (Jamestown/Valley City) PeeWee B hockey team played Fargo Freeze Gold on Sunday afternoon. JVC’s Goalie, Hardy, had an amazing game in the net with Fargo out-shooting the Prowl 40-16, yet the Prowl brought home the win with a solid team effort The team has two games in Fargo this upcoming weekend.
Stats:
JVC 3, FFG 2
JVC 1 1 1 – 3
FFG 0 1 1 – 2
FIRST PER: 1. JVC, Dulay (Foster)
SECOND PER: 2. JVC, Foster, 3. FFG, Wakefield
THIRD PER: 4. JVC, Foster (SH), 5. FFG, Cole (PP)
Goalie Saves: JVC, Hardy 20 12 8 - 40 - FFG, Gloege 2 9 5 – 16