Lukas Fugelberg tossed a complete game four hitter, and Mayville-Portland took advantage of four Royals errors in a 4-0, rain shortened win Monday night at Charlie Brown Memorial Field.
The Royals threatened in the first getting two runners on with no out. Ethan Miller singled and stole second to start the game. Braxton Jorissen walked to put runners on first and second with no one out. But Fugleberg got the next three batters without any damage done.
The Patriots scored two runs in the first on a single by Reed Kritzberger and a sacrifice fly by Landon Koenig.
Mayville-Portland would add a run in the second on an error to make it 3-0.
Valley City would get two runners on with two out in the fifth, but Fugleberg ended that threat.
Fugleberg would help his own cause with an rbi single in the fifth for a 4-0 Pats lead.
The Royals had their best scoring threat in the sixth. With one out, Devyn Thornton doubled to right and Broden Muske singled to left to put runners at first and third. But Fugleberg, with help from third baseman Ethan Bergstrom, got out of the inning. With Thornton at third and Muske at first, Bergstrom made a diving, backhanded stop of a grounder by Joe Cummings. He threw a strike to first to get Cummings and hold Thornton at third. Max Mehus struck out looking to end the inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, with nobody on for the Patriots, there was a lightning strike, then rain and the game went into a delay. After an hour and 35 minute rain delay, the game was called. Mayville-Portland wins 4-0
Fugleberg went six innings and allowed just four hits. He walked two and struck out four.
Ethan Miller, Devyn Thornton, Broden Muske and Robert Fischer each had one hit for Valley City.
After the field was made playable after the rain delay, Mayville-Portland played Lamoure and lost to Post 19 4-2.
Valley City was scheduled to play Lamoure, but with more rain in the forecast, that game was canceled.
Valley City, now 8-5, continues its busy week with a home doubleheader with the Fargo Jets Tuesday. A doubleheader with Devils Lake on the road on Thursday and the Mid-Summer Classic Tournament in Valley City this weekend.