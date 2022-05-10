West Fargo got some outstanding pitching and Sophie Ochocki was seven for seven in the double header as the Packers swept Valley City 11-1 and 6-1 in EDC softball Tuesday in West Fargo.
Emma Langmo's solo home run to left in the fourth was the lone run for the Hi-Liners. Langmo had two of the Hi-Liners' six hits. Jada Nelson, Bailey Leroux, Autumn McGough, and Sydney Larson had the other hits. Larson also had two stolen bases.
Emma Johnson struck out nine to pick up the win for the Packers in the opener.
In game two, Bailey Leroux had two of the Hi-Liners three hits. She also drove in the lone run with a double in the top of the sixth inning. Hadley Thoreson had the other hit for the Hi-Liners.
Grace Wehri had 14 strikeouts to notch the victory in the nightcap.
Valley City falls to 0-5 in the Eastern Dakota Conference and 1-8 overall.