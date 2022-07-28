Nick Simonson Our Outdoors Bigger Fish Photo

Bigger summer fish have bigger appetites.  Consider upping the size of offerings to trigger their predatory instincts to binge this time of year. Simonson Photo.

It was by far the biggest walleye my ten-year-old eyes had ever seen.  Back in those days at the lake cabin, when septic fields slowly filtered their way into the water, and weeds grew thick this time of year from the warm, fertile shallows out into the depths, walleyes were a bit rarer than they are now.  The lush vegetation and algae-stained water were better suited to the herds of hammer-handle pike that dominated the food chain at the time, and walleyes were those rarities my uncle would pick off occasionally as we panfished the hump that rose out in front of our shoreline.  So, seeing one - even a dead one washed up on the sand in the first light of morning - was a cause for investigation.

The one on the shore that day was huge, and its size alone provided plenty of mystery, as it arched with the stiffness of rigor mortis. But the cause of its death, however, was an easy solve.  In its mouth, spines still taught and wedged against the triangular beak of the beast, was a large sunfish in about the same condition.  The panfish, in one last instinctive attempt to escape predation and somehow avoid becoming the walleye’s lunch, executed that all-too-familiar tense up for anyone who’s held them and took the pin prick to the palm of the hand, as it used what it had to its advantage. As a result, it instead became the fish’s last meal, even if it went undigested, and ended up on the shore immortalized in my memory before moving on down to nature’s decomposition crew as the day started to warm up and the first flies buzzed in for a look.

