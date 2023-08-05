Our Outdoors - Pike

Pike are notoriously slimy, and the protein helps protect their bodies from infection and other maladies. Simonson Photo.

While unhooking my second pike of the morning, the two-pound fish slipped quickly out of my wet hand and back into the water with a splash.  All that was left as evidence that I had even caught it was a chewed-up plastic tail and a small coating of slime ringing my hand between my thumb and forefinger.  I righted the curly-tailed grub on my jig and wiped my hand on the back of my jeans and fired off another cast.

As I worked the offering through the weeds and landed a few more fish from the dock at the lake I got to thinking about pike and one of their many hallmarks, which along with their aggressive nature, makes them a notable species.  That being the slime coat which serves to keep the fish healthy and has earned them several unflattering nicknames such as “snot rocket” and “slimer.”  And while all species of fish have some sort of protective slime coat that keeps infection at bay and regulates their bodies’ natural processes, some fish like pike, muskies, catfish and bullheads are better known for their slimy nature. And their notable coat may be one reason for their prevalence in the waters of the upper Midwest.  

Recommended for you